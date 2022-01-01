Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or MateBook 14 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Huawei MateBook 14

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6
VS
50 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
Huawei MateBook 14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Huawei MateBook 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 66% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 68 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 31% sharper screen – 185 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (106.6 vs 125.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
vs
MateBook 14

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches		 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~84.8%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans - 2
Noise level - 40.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 185 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2160 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1758:1
sRGB color space - 92.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.9%
Response time 1 ms 36 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 200 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
1.41 TFLOPS
MateBook 14
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 76.4 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs LG Gram 17 (2021)
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Book 2 360
6. Huawei MateBook 14 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. Huawei MateBook 14 vs Dell XPS 13 9310
8. Huawei MateBook 14 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
9. Huawei MateBook 14 vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel)
10. Huawei MateBook 14 vs MateBook 14s

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Huawei MateBook 14 and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский