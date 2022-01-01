You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (125.4 vs 138.7 square inches) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 84 against 68 watt-hours

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm

13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~85.2% Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 42.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2520 x 1680 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1500:1 sRGB color space - 94.9% Adobe RGB profile - 65.1% DCI-P3 color gamut - 63.1% Response time 1 ms 34 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") +67% 500 nits MateBook 16 (2021) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 84 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter - 482 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") +27% 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook 16 (2021) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 86 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 14.1 x 9.1 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.