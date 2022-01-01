Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 68 against 42 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches
|357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm
14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|809 cm2 (125.5 inches2)
|823 cm2 (127.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|~81.6%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|-
|1
|Noise level
|-
|43.9 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1495:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|63.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|43.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|42.3%
|Response time
|1 ms
|42 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|200 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1469
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6907
4460
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook D 15 2021 +24%
1325
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7937
4912
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|-
|84.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
