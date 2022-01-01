You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 68 against 60 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (125.4 vs 137.5 square inches) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm

14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~83.7% Side bezels 4.7 mm 6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans - 1 Noise level - 39.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 96.4% Adobe RGB profile - 68.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 66.2% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") +67% 500 nits MateBook D 16 2022 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 60 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 181 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") +68% 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook D 16 2022 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x5W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - 76 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

