Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6
VS
61 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (125.4 vs 139 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 378-515% higher FPS
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
vs
ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches		 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~82.7%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Burgundy Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 65 W 170 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 165 grams 869 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 80 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 900 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1425 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
