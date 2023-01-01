You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (125.4 vs 139 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 378-515% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 378-515% higher FPS Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~82.7% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray, Burgundy Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 47.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 (60Hz) 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") 500 nits ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 71 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 170 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 165 grams 869 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 80 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 900 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1425 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.1 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 16" (AMD) +687% 11.1 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.