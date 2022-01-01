You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Advantages of the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 72 against 68 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (103.4 vs 125.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm

12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~85.2% Side bezels 4.7 mm 5.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 99% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") +67% 500 nits Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 72 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") 1.41 TFLOPS Gram 14 2-in-1 (2022) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x5W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 6.9 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

