Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5

56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6
VS
55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 68 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (106.5 vs 125.4 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
vs
Surface Laptop 5 13.5

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches		 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~79%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray, Burgundy Black, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.5 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2
~23% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1300:1
sRGB color space 100% 97%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 165 grams 305 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
