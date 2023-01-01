Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 68 against 47.4 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 13.5
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (106.5 vs 125.4 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.41 kg (3.11 lbs)
|1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
|Dimensions
|354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches
|308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|809 cm2 (125.5 inches2)
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|4.7 mm
|11.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Burgundy
|Black, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
Screen space comparison
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Surface Laptop 5 13.5
13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2
~23% more screen space
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|97%
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|165 grams
|305 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7543
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1616
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8765
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|78 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Infrared sensor
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.1
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
