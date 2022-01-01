You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 68 against 58 watt-hours Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS

42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (114.4 vs 125.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm

13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~83.7% Side bezels 4.7 mm 9.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans - 2 Noise level - 46.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2400 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 14.4 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1714:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 78.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 80.6% Response time 1 ms 41 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") 500 nits Surface Laptop Studio 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 58 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 65 W 60 / 95 / 102 W Weigh of AC adapter - 379 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Laptop Studio +411% 7.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x5W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 82.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.