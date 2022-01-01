Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or Surface Pro 8 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8

53 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6
VS
58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 68 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (92.5 vs 125.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
vs
Surface Pro 8

Case

Weight 1.41 kg (3.11 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Dimensions 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 inches		 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83% ~84.3%
Side bezels 4.7 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 266 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 65 W 0 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

