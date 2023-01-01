Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") or Aspire 3 Spin 14 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") vs Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14

57 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3
VS
41 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") and Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
  • Can run popular games at about 204-278% higher FPS
  • Around 4.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 61 against 40 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (95.2 vs 113 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
vs
Aspire 3 Spin 14

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 304.2 x 201.9 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 319.8 x 227.9 x 18.9 mm
12.59 x 8.97 x 0.74 inches
Area 614 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 729 cm2 (112.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~78%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 9.2 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy -
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 164 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz -
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 4 (0P + 4E)
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") +370%
1.41 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 Spin 14
0.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x2 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
