Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") Can run popular games at about 204-278% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 204-278% higher FPS Around 4.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 4.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 61 against 40 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 61 against 40 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Backlit keyboard

Backlit keyboard Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 250 nits

Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 250 nits Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (95.2 vs 113 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 304.2 x 201.9 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 319.8 x 227.9 x 18.9 mm

12.59 x 8.97 x 0.74 inches Area 614 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 729 cm2 (112.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~78% Side bezels 4.9 mm 9.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy - Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") +48% 370 nits Aspire 3 Spin 14 250 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 40 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 164 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) TGP 15 W 10 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") +370% 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 3 Spin 14 0.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x2 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.