Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P Apple M1 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

37% sharper screen – 227 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 35% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 370 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 304.2 x 201.9 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 614 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.9 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 41.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") 13.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 75.6 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1759:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 95.4% 88.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 95.7% - Response time 1 ms 36 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") 370 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +35% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 275 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +84% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 4.0 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.