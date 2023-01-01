Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 61 against 42.7 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 250 nits

41% sharper screen – 166 versus 118 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP EliteBook 630 G10 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 304.2 x 201.9 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 306.9 x 208.4 x 15.9 mm

12.08 x 8.2 x 0.63 inches Area 614 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 640 cm2 (99.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~80.2% Side bezels 4.9 mm 10.2 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 (1000 nits) Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 118 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison EliteBook 630 G10 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") 13.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 75.6 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 95.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 95.7% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") +48% 370 nits EliteBook 630 G10 250 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 42.7 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 265 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS EliteBook 630 G10 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Optional Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.