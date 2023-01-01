Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") or Spectre x360 13 (2023) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)

57 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3
VS
56 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") and HP Spectre x360 13 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.2 vs 101.8 square inches)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 66 against 61 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
vs
Spectre x360 13 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.36 kg (3 lbs)
Dimensions 304.2 x 201.9 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 298 x 220.4 x 16.9 mm
11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches
Area 614 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 657 cm2 (101.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~82.6%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13.5 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 171 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
Spectre x360 13 (2023)
13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2
Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
13.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 75.6 in2
~11% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 95.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 95.7% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 260 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Elite x360 1040 G10 vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
2. HP Spectre x360 13 (2022) vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
3. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
4. HP ENVY x360 14 (2023) vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
5. HP Spectre x360 16 vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 4 vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
7. Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) vs HP Spectre x360 13 (2023)
8. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
10. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Spectre x360 13 (2023) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский