You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 61 against 47 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 61 against 47 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 250 nits

Provides 48% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 250 nits Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.2 vs 107.1 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) Dimensions 304.2 x 201.9 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 324.3 x 213 x 17.9 mm

12.77 x 8.39 x 0.7 inches Area 614 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~78.2% Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) Size 13.3 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 400:1 Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") +48% 370 nits IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 47 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") +91% 1.41 TFLOPS IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) 0.74 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8): - Camera options: 720p or 1080p. - Integrated 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage and an additional M.2 SSD slot.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.