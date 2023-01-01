Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 61 Wh - 41 Wh 54.7 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 47% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 61 against 41 watt-hours Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 304.2 x 201.9 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 301.7 x 214.6 x 16.4 mm

11.88 x 8.45 x 0.65 inches Area 614 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 647 cm2 (100.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~79.2% Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.6 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Material Aluminum - Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 Size 13.3 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") 370 nits ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 +8% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 41 Wh 54.7 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weight of AC adapter 160 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1920 Ports USB-A 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 5.6 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4: - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.