Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") vs Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)

58 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") and Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Around 20% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (95.2 vs 108 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 71 against 61 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
vs
Yoga 7 Gen 7 (14″ AMD)

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
Dimensions 304.2 x 201.9 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 316.66 x 220.25 x 17.35 mm
12.47 x 8.67 x 0.68 inches
Area 614 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 697 cm2 (108.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~81.5%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 42.8 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1500:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams 338 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
