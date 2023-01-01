Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") vs LG Gram 14 (2023)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Display has support for touch input
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (95.2 vs 103.4 square inches)
- Provides 6% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2023)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 72 against 61 watt-hours
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304.2 x 201.9 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches
|312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|614 cm2 (95.2 inches2)
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.4%
|~85.2%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|160 grams
|230 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +10%
1785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +22%
11383
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +13%
1746
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Gram 14 (2023) +11%
12429
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|6 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6000 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
