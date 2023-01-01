You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (95.2 vs 137.2 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (95.2 vs 137.2 square inches) Provides 6% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 350 nits Advantages of the LG Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 80 against 61 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 80 against 61 watt-hours Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) Dimensions 304.2 x 201.9 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95 mm

14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inches Area 614 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~83.8% Side bezels 4.9 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") +6% 370 nits Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Gram 2-in-1 16" (2023) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No - Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.