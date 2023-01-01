Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (95.2 vs 106.5 square inches) Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 21% sharper screen – 201 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

21% sharper screen – 201 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 8% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 370 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) Dimensions 304.2 x 201.9 x 12.9 mm

11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches Area 614 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~79% Side bezels 4.9 mm 11.3 mm Colors Gray Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level (max. load) - 40 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2256 x 1504 Size 13.3 inches 13.5 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Surface Laptop 4 13.5 13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2 Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") 13.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 75.6 in2 ~ 11% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1424:1 sRGB color space 100% 97.2% Adobe RGB profile 95.4% 66.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 95.7% 64.7% Response time 1 ms 50 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") 370 nits Surface Laptop 4 13.5 +8% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 61 Wh 47.4 Wh Full charging time 1:45 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 306 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 78.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.4 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.