CPU
Intel Core i5 1235U
RAM
Storage
256GB

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") and Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 61 against 41 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (88.8 vs 95.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
vs
Surface Laptop Go 3

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Dimensions 304.2 x 201.9 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 278 x 206 x 15.7 mm
10.94 x 8.11 x 0.62 inches
Area 614 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 573 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~80%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.9 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Blue, Green, Yellow
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 12.4 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 149 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1536 x 1024 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
13.3″ (16:9 ratio) = 75.6 in2
Surface Laptop Go 3
12.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 71 in2
~6% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 95.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 95.7% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 39 W
Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 200 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
