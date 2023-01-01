Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3") or Surface Pro 8 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 61 against 51.5 watt-hours
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 60% sharper screen – 266 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 22% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 370 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
vs
Surface Pro 8

Case

Weight 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
Dimensions 304.2 x 201.9 x 12.9 mm
11.98 x 7.95 x 0.51 inches		 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches
Area 614 cm2 (95.2 inches2) 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.4% ~84.3%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal No -
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches 13 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 166 ppi 266 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
370 nits
Surface Pro 8 +22%
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 0 W
Weight of AC adapter 160 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
1.41 TFLOPS
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Infrared sensor No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 4.0 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

