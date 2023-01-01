Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") vs Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 62% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 370 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (110 vs 125.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 228 x 13.7 mm
13.98 x 8.98 x 0.54 inches
|316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm
12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|809 cm2 (125.5 inches2)
|710 cm2 (110.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.9%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Black, Silver, Green
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|160 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1623
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10331
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1693
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13194
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|20
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
