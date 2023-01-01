Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") vs Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
- Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 68 against 64 watt-hours
- Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (125.4 vs 139.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|355 x 228 x 13.7 mm
13.98 x 8.98 x 0.54 inches
|356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64 inches
|Area
|809 cm2 (125.5 inches2)
|898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~82.9%
|~82.7%
|Side bezels
|4.8 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Blue
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|44 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 16 7630 (2-in-1)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|160 grams
|295 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|10 (2P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9228
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1704
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10206
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1320 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.703 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|32
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|16
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|13.3 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
