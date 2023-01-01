Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") or Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) – what's better?

56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
Battery 68 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") and Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 68 against 64 watt-hours
  • Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (125.4 vs 139.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
vs
Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 228 x 13.7 mm
13.98 x 8.98 x 0.54 inches		 356.78 x 251.7 x 16.23-18.99 mm
14.05 x 9.91 x 0.64-0.75 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 898 cm2 (139.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~82.7%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 44.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Inspiron 16 7635 (2-in-1)
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space - 98.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 69.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 67.4%
Response time 1 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 295 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 84 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
