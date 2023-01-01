Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 68 against 52.5 watt-hours

Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (125.4 vs 140.7 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 228 x 13.7 mm

13.98 x 8.98 x 0.54 inches 357.8 x 253.9 x 18.7 mm

14.09 x 10 x 0.74 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 908 cm2 (140.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~81.7% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.6 mm Colors Gray Gray, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 41.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1400 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1568:1 sRGB color space - 57.6% Adobe RGB profile - 41.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 40% Response time 1 ms 27 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") +23% 370 nits IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 52.5 Wh Full charging time - 1:34 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 348 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 128 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 8 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") +161% 1.41 TFLOPS IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) 0.54 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 83.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.