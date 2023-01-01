Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") or IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)

56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6
VS
49 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") and Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust NanoReview Score
Feature
Importance (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the importance, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 68 against 52.5 watt-hours
  • Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 23% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (125.4 vs 140.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
vs
IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8)

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 228 x 13.7 mm
13.98 x 8.98 x 0.54 inches		 357.8 x 253.9 x 18.7 mm
14.09 x 10 x 0.74 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 908 cm2 (140.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~81.7%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 41.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1568:1
sRGB color space - 57.6%
Adobe RGB profile - 41.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40%
Response time 1 ms 27 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:34 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 348 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2200 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.54 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 128
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 8
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 4
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 83.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") vs Book 3 Pro 360
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") vs Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") vs Book 3 Pro (16")
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") vs Book 2 360
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") vs Book 3 Ultra
6. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) vs Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
7. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) vs Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (16”)
8. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) vs Flex 5i (14” Intel)
9. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) vs Yoga 7i Gen 8 (16″ Intel)
10. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) vs LG Gram 16 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (16" Gen 8) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") or ask any questions
EnglishРусский