Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") or Gram 17 (2022) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") vs LG Gram 17 (2022)

57 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6
VS
55 out of 100
LG Gram 17 (2022)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
LG Gram 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 68 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") and LG Gram 17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (125.4 vs 151.9 square inches)
  • Provides 6% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 80 against 68 watt-hours
  • 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
vs
Gram 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.35 kg (2.98 lbs)
Dimensions 355 x 228 x 13.7 mm
13.98 x 8.98 x 0.54 inches		 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.7 mm
14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches
Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~85.5%
Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 37.2 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.1%
Response time 1 ms 32 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams 286 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6")
1.41 TFLOPS
Gram 17 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 88.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.65 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.1 x 8.2 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (15.6")
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
6. LG Gram 17 (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6")
7. LG Gram 17 (2022) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of LG Gram 17 (2022) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") or ask any questions
EnglishРусский