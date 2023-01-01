You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 68 Wh - 80 Wh 90 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (125.4 vs 151.9 square inches) Provides 6% higher max. screen brightness: 370 vs 350 nits Advantages of the LG Gram 17 (2023) Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 80 against 68 watt-hours

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 26% sharper screen – 178 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 228 x 13.7 mm

13.98 x 8.98 x 0.54 inches 378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8 mm

14.91 x 10.19 x 0.7 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 980 cm2 (151.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~85.5% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.3 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 17 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 178 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") +6% 370 nits Gram 17 (2023) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 80 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams 285 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") 1.41 TFLOPS Gram 17 (2023) +355% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6000 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.