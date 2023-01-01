Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 68 against 51.5 watt-hours

Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (92.5 vs 125.4 square inches)

Provides 22% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 370 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 228 x 13.7 mm

13.98 x 8.98 x 0.54 inches 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~84.3% Side bezels 4.8 mm 6.2 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1920 Size 15.6 inches 13 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 266 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2880 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") 370 nits Surface Pro 8 +22% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 51.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 0 W Weight of AC adapter 160 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes - Infrared sensor No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.