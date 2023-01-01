Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 68 against 63 watt-hours Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Provides 35% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 370 nits

Provides 35% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 370 nits Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (94.7 vs 125.4 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (94.7 vs 125.4 square inches) 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) 1.04 kg (2.29 lbs) Dimensions 355 x 228 x 13.7 mm

13.98 x 8.98 x 0.54 inches 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm

11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 inches Area 809 cm2 (125.5 inches2) 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~82.9% ~79.8% Side bezels 4.8 mm 4.1 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray, Burgundy Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 33.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 373000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 97.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.7% Response time 1 ms 2 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") 370 nits Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") +35% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 68 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time - 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 165 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 360 (15.6") 1.41 TFLOPS Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 72.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.4 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.