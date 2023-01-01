Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (108.3 vs 125.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches
|340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.4 inches2)
|809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.3%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level (max. load)
|45.3 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|224 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2880 x 1864 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|40900:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|95.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|99.7%
|-
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|35 / 70 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|163 grams
|189 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MacBook Air 15 (M2) +13%
1824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9247
8537
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1626
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10327
8136
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC298
|-
|Speakers
|4.0
|4.2
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|86.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|11.5 x 8.3 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
