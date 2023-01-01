Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (108.3 vs 125.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 - Noise level (max. load) 45.3 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1864 Size 14 inches 15.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 40900:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 95.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 400 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 66.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 35 / 70 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 163 grams 189 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC298 - Speakers 4.0 4.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 86.8 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.3 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.