Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)

66 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14
VS
56 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 63 against 50 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
vs
Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches		 317.1 x 222.5 x 18.9 mm
12.48 x 8.76 x 0.74 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~80.6%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Weight of AC adapter 160 grams 390 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
1.41 TFLOPS
Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) +311%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

