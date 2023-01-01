Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (108.3 vs 132.1 square inches)
  • 15% sharper screen – 243 versus 212 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)
  • Can run popular games at about 366-500% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 76 against 63 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
vs
Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches		 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm
13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~78.7%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 5 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 10 (6P + 4E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.8 x 7.3 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
