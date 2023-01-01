Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 5 7535U AMD Ryzen 7 7735U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs) 72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

72% sharper screen – 243 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (108.3 vs 124.6 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 67 against 63 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 354.8 x 226.6 x 14.9-15.8 mm

13.97 x 8.92 x 0.59-0.62 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 804 cm2 (124.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~83.5% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 2880 x 1620 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") +33% 400 nits Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 67 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 160 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 660M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 15 OLED (UM3504) +4% 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.