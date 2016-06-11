You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) Can run popular games at about 398-542% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 321.8 x 223.3 x 17.9 mm

12.67 x 8.79 x 0.7 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~84.8% Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 243 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 400 nits Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 1:45 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) +723% 11.6-16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.