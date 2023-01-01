Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 63 Wh - 54 Wh 64 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U AMD Ryzen 5 7530U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs) Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 63 against 54 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 63 against 54 watt-hours Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7430 Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 314 x 226.56 x 15.54-18.55 mm

12.36 x 8.92 x 0.61-0.73 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 711 cm2 (110.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~79.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 45.3 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1200 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 40900:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 95.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% - Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") +60% 400 nits Inspiron 14 7430 250 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 54 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 163 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 14 7430 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC298 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 86.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.3 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.