You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 63 Wh - 42 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1365U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 63 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

46% sharper screen – 243 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5340 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (98.3 vs 108.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.9 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~76.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - Response time 1 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 400 nits Latitude 5340 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 42 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 100 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64 EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5340 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek Waves, MaxxAudio 12.0 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.