Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Gigabyte Aero 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
63
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (108.3 vs 137.2 square inches)
- 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16
- Can run popular games at about 569-776% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 99 against 63 watt-hours
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches
|356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm
14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.4 inches2)
|885 cm2 (137.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.3%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|1000000:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|160 grams
|726 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +12%
1759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aero 16 +33%
12436
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aero 16 +18%
1780
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11320
Aero 16 +43%
16243
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|16 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|5632
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|176
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
