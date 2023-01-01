You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1130 grams less (around 2.49 lbs) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (108.3 vs 137.2 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (108.3 vs 137.2 square inches) 29% sharper screen – 243 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 Can run popular games at about 569-776% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 569-776% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 99 against 63 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~57%) battery – 99 against 63 watt-hours Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 356 x 248.5 x 22.4 mm

14.02 x 9.78 x 0.88 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 885 cm2 (137.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~83.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver, Gray White Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 52 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 16 inches Type OLED Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 243 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 400 nits Aero 16 n/a

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 99 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams 726 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 105 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 16 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 80 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS Aero 16 +1035% 16 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.