Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14
VS
72 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (108.3 vs 140 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 530-723% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 51% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 88 against 63 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
  • 16% sharper screen – 283 versus 243 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
vs
Aero 16 OLED (2023)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches		 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 903 cm2 (140 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~82.2%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 14 inches 16 inches
Type OLED OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 283 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right, Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 105 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 15 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3072
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
1.41 TFLOPS
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +964%
15 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
