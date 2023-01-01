Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or Dragonfly Pro – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs HP Dragonfly Pro

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14
VS
60 out of 100
HP Dragonfly Pro
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
HP Dragonfly Pro
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
AMD Ryzen 7 7736U
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and HP Dragonfly Pro important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Dragonfly Pro
  • Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
vs
Dragonfly Pro

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches		 314.7 x 223 x 18.29 mm
12.39 x 8.78 x 0.72 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~81%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level (max. load) - 40.3 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 1638:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 76.6%
Response time 1 ms 50 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams 278 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 27 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
1.41 TFLOPS
Dragonfly Pro +161%
3.686 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 80.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Promotion
