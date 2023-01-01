Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1920 x 1280 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1280 (Touch) 3000 x 2000 CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1365U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 48% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test 42% sharper screen – 243 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Elite Dragonfly G4 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs) Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 68 against 63 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 68 against 63 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 297.4 x 220.4 x 16.4 mm

11.71 x 8.68 x 0.65 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 655 cm2 (101.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~80.6% Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 45.3 dB -

Display 2880 x 1800 1920 x 1280 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1280 (Touch) 3000 x 2000 Size 14 inches 13.5 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 171 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes - Display tests Contrast 40900:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 95.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 400 nits Elite Dragonfly G4 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 68 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 163 grams 310 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS Elite Dragonfly G4 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC298 - Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 86.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.3 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.