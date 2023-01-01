Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 63 Wh - 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 63 against 42.7 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 63 against 42.7 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 117% sharper screen – 243 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

117% sharper screen – 243 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP EliteBook 645 G9 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 321.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm

12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 689 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~82.5% Side bezels 5.4 mm 10.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) 45.3 dB 32 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED TFT VA Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 40900:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 95.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% - Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") +60% 400 nits EliteBook 645 G9 250 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 42.7 Wh 51.3 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 163 grams 269 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS - Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 8 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS EliteBook 645 G9 n/a

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC298 - Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 86.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 11.5 x 8.3 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

