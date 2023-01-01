Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or EliteBook 845 G10 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs HP EliteBook 845 G10

67 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14
VS
58 out of 100
HP EliteBook 845 G10
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
HP EliteBook 845 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and HP EliteBook 845 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 63 against 38 watt-hours
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 50% sharper screen – 243 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 845 G10
  • Can run popular games at about 262-357% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
vs
EliteBook 845 G10

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches		 315.6 x 224 x 19.2 mm
12.43 x 8.82 x 0.76 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 707 cm2 (109.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~80.4%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 45.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes -
Display tests
Contrast 40900:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 95.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 163 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5.1 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 780M
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2900 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.12 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.6 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
1.41 TFLOPS
EliteBook 845 G10 +476%
8.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 5600 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC298 -
Speakers 4.0 4.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness ~86.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Optional
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.3 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro (13.3")
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
4. HP EliteBook 845 G10 and HP ProBook 440 G10
5. HP EliteBook 845 G10 and HP EliteBook 840 G10
6. HP EliteBook 845 G10 and HP EliteBook 845 G9
7. HP EliteBook 845 G10 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
8. HP EliteBook 845 G10 and HP EliteBook 850 G8
9. HP EliteBook 845 G10 and HP Elite x360 1040 G10
10. HP EliteBook 845 G10 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP EliteBook 845 G10 and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский