Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or ProBook 440 G10 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs HP ProBook 440 G10

66 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14
VS
55 out of 100
HP ProBook 440 G10
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
HP ProBook 440 G10
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and HP ProBook 440 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 63 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ProBook 440 G10
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Better webcam recording quality

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
vs
ProBook 440 G10

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches		 321.81 x 213.86 x 19.81 mm
12.67 x 8.42 x 0.78 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~78.5%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 45.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 40900:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 95.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") +60%
400 nits
ProBook 440 G10
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 163 grams 265 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 5 (1P + 4E)
Threads 16 6
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated -
Fabrication process 10 nm -
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared -
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps -
Shading units (cores) 640 -
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 -
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 -
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC298 -
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 86.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.3 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

