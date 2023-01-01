Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 50-68% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 63 against 47 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
- 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches
|324.3 x 213 x 17.9 mm
12.77 x 8.39 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.4 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.3%
|~78.2%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|400:1
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|160 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|-
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|8 (0P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1590
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") +104%
9040
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1506
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") +197%
10201
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.74 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8):
- Camera options: 720p or 1080p.
- Integrated 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage and an additional M.2 SSD slot.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
