You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 63 against 50 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 63 against 50 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (96.1 vs 108.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 0.96 kg (2.12 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 300.98 x 206.03 x 14.8 mm

11.85 x 8.11 x 0.58 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 620 cm2 (96.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~82.7% Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 41.9 dB

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) Size 14 inches 13.3 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 400 nits Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time - 2:15 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams 187 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS Slim 7i Carbon (13", Gen 8) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.