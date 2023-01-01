You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs) 17% sharper screen – 243 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI)

17% sharper screen – 243 versus 208 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 206-281% higher FPS Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 74 against 63 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 326 x 227 x 15.6 mm

12.83 x 8.94 x 0.61 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 740 cm2 (114.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~82.4% Side bezels 5.4 mm 6.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1800 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) Size 14 inches 14.5 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 243 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") +14% 400 nits Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) 350 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 74 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 70 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”) +375% 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 7i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 7i (Gen 8)" in UK, Europe and some other regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.