Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
- Can run popular games at about 249-340% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches
|327 x 224 x 17.9 mm
12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|699 cm2 (108.4 inches2)
|732 cm2 (113.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.3%
|~87.9%
|Side bezels
|5.4 mm
|3.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|170°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|14.9 inches
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|243 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|1 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 / 140 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|160 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1706
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12486
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1784
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10201
14359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|80 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|7.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x5W, 2x2W
|2x2W, 2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 1.4
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”):
- Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
