You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P - Intel Core i5 13505H Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs) Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) Can run popular games at about 249-340% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 249-340% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm

12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~87.9% Side bezels 5.4 mm 3.1 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 170° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1800 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) Size 14 inches 14.9 inches Type OLED IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 - sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time 1 ms - Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 400 nits Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 75 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 80 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 96 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) +453% 7.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.