Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)

65 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 57% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 63 against 50 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 55% sharper screen – 243 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
vs
ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches		 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~72.3%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 9.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 40.7 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000000:1 800:1
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams 364 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 DDR4
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 75 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 6.9 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320
5. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Dell XPS 13 9315
6. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Book 2 Pro (13.3")
7. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Book 2 Pro (15.6")
8. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
9. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Book 3 Ultra
10. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Book 3 Pro (16")
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский