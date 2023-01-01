Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") or ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 – what's better?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4

66 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14
VS
53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
Display 2880 x 1800
Battery 63 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~54%) battery – 63 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 43% sharper screen – 243 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (100.4 vs 108.3 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
vs
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4

Case

Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm
12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches		 301.7 x 214.8 x 15.95 mm
11.88 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches
Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 648 cm2 (100.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~79.1%
Side bezels 5.4 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) 45.3 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.3 inches
Type OLED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 243 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Glossy Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4
13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2
~10% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 40900:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 95.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 99.7% -
Response time 1 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weight of AC adapter 163 grams 290 / 360 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 6 (2P + 4E)
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 512
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14")
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 +1%
1.43 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC298 Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 2x5W, 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 86.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Optional
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 8.3 cm 11.5 x 6.1 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

