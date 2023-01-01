You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1800 - 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs) Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 75 against 63 watt-hours Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 312.3 x 223.8 x 11.3 mm

12.3 x 8.81 x 0.44 inches 318 x 230 x 15.2 mm

12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches Area 699 cm2 (108.4 inches2) 731 cm2 (113.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.3% ~77.7% Side bezels 5.4 mm 8.3 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1800 2880 x 1800 (60Hz) 2880 x 1800 (90Hz) 3840 x 2400 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type OLED OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 243 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1800 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 1 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 400 nits Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 63 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W Weigh of AC adapter 160 grams 320 / 397 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24 GPU performance Galaxy Book 3 Pro (14") 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 8) +20% 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power 2x5W, 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

